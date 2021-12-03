Natural vs Vax Immunity Comes to the Fore With Omicron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Syringes containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are viewed at a clinic targeting Central American Indigenous residents at CIELO, an Indigenous rights organization, on Apr...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Syringes containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are viewed at a clinic targeting Central American Indigenous residents at CIELO, an Indigenous rights organization, on April 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CIELO launched an outreach campaign for vaccinations to address language barriers, accessibility, mistrust of government and misinformation among Mexican and Guatemalan Indigenous residents. They have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic with many losing work in the hospitality industry. St. John's Well Child and Family Center is administering COVID-19 vaccines across South L.A. in a broad effort to bring vaccines to minority communities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

