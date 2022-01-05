Prime Only Members-Only Article

Morning Omicroning

COVID testing
People wait in long lines in Times Square to get tested for Covid-19 on December 20, 2021 in New York City. New York City, which was initially overwhelmed by the Covid pandemic, has once again seen case numbers surge... People wait in long lines in Times Square to get tested for Covid-19 on December 20, 2021 in New York City. New York City, which was initially overwhelmed by the Covid pandemic, has once again seen case numbers surge as the new omicron variant becomes dominant. Positivity rates in the city now stand at 8.41% with hospitalizations down slightly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 5, 2022 9:57 a.m.

Times columnist Zeynep Tufekci has a good column this morning running through a number of key Omicron related pandemic issues, especially the continuing poor messaging and guidance on rapid tests and masks. This is more detail and commentary on issues we’ve discussed – how do you know which mask is best to use, shouldn’t we be using rapid antigen tests to tailor shorter isolation periods, how is it that we’re still facing widespread test shortages two years into this?

