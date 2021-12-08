More Data on Omicron and Vaccines; Get the Booster

Earlier I flagged two studies on Omicron vaccine evasion which were released last night. Now we have an additional study conducted under the auspices of PFIZER/BIONTECH which appear to show complementary results. I say ‘complementary’ because they test a different question but the results appear broadly consistent with those other two studies. I’m told that this study was done in the BioNtech labs and looked at a pseudo-virus version of Omicron against samples from people who received two doses and three doses.

The gist is that protection against Omicron goes down a lot if you’ve just had two doses. But with three doses it’s much higher. The key line is this: “According to the companies’ preliminary data, a third dose provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to Omicron as is observed after two doses against wild-type and other variants that emerged before Omicron.”

In general, Pfizer’s initial tests seem to confirm the general picture which researchers inferred from the studies released yesterday evening: that a booster shot would provide comparable protection to that found for people who’d gotten vaccinated and also had COVID.

So, with all the caveats about preliminary data and lack of peer review, if you get a booster shot you should have protection against Omicron that is comparable to the protection two doses gave you to the original virus that emerged two years ago in Wuhan. So that’s pretty good.

A few important housekeeping details. This study is being reported all around. But the information comes from this press release. Science by press release is suboptimal. But I pass it on on this basis. Additionally, what’s being measured here is essentially your immune system’s first line of defense. It is still broadly assumed by expert opinion that either prior infection or the original two dose mRNA regimen will continue to provide significant protection against severe illness.