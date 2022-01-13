Prime Only Members-Only Article

McCarthy Refuses to Testify About Trump’s Confession

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office on April 24, 2020. (Photo ... House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump attend a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in the Oval Office on April 24, 2020. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/POOL/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 13, 2022 9:03 a.m.

Kevin McCarthy has now refused to appear voluntarily before the select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. What’s important about this is that McCarthy is likely one of the few people with direct knowledge of Trump’s efforts to assist the insurrectionists as they were ransacking the Capitol building. According to numerous published reports, the ultimate source of which is almost certainly McCarthy himself, Trump told McCarthy in real time that he was barring the US military from stopping the insurrection in order to give his violent supporters time to ransack the Capitol and bring the official vote tabulation to a halt.

