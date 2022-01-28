Listen to This: The Breyer Scoop

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement and some good news on the redistricting front.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement and some good news on the redistricting front.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A few weeks ago I got onto one of the genealogy kicks I get on every few years in response…
Some conservatives weren’t thrilled in the Reagan-era, but not in the overwrought way on display today. The gist: Republicans don’t…
The most important thing about the federal judiciary today is that it has been thoroughly corrupted by the judicial right….