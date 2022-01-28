Latest
Listen to This: The Breyer Scoop

By
|
January 28, 2022 1:51 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement and some good news on the redistricting front.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
