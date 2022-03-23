Keep An Eye on This

Latest
By
|
March 23, 2022 12:47 p.m.

I don’t want to get too deep into particular reports. But both Ukrainian government sources in Kyiv as well as reporters on the ground in contested areas are reporting that the Ukrainian Army is having some success reclaiming territory around Kyiv over the last 24 to 48 hours. (Peruse my Ukraine Crisis and Military Analysts lists to get more granular details.) I wouldn’t put too much into these reports as yet since both propaganda and the fog of war make our visibility blurry at best. And even the reported gains are fairly small. But this does seem to be happening. And it matches reports of real though not game-changing counteroffensives and reclaiming of territory in other parts of the country. There’s been an assumption that these fronts are basically stalemated or that the Ukrainian Army’s size and armament is really suited only to defensive operations. But it’s not clear that is the case.

As we’ve discussed, the consensus of military analysts is that the Russian Army needs significant resupply of food, armaments and personnel to continue its offensive operations, particularly outside of the eastern regions where it was a de facto occupier since 2014. But there’s little evidence that resupply is happening. Morale has reportedly been low in the Russian Army from the start. Running low on supplies and stuck in hostile territory can create a crisis of morale that allows a smaller force to overmatch a larger one. These things can build on each other.

One cautionary point. ‘Escalating to deescalate’ is a core part of Russian military doctrine. In certain contexts, that can mean resorting to tactical nuclear weapons, for instance, if you’re in the midst of losing a conventional war. I’m not saying that is at all likely here. I think that is usually seen as likely if Russia were involved in a conventional war in which it was being defeated by NATO and at risk for its own territory. But it is worth remembering that Russian battlefield losses may paradoxically increase the risks of escalation. A desperate enemy is a dangerous one.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
