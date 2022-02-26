Latest
Judicial Review With TPM’s Kate Riga: Habemus SCOTUS Nominee

By
|
February 25, 2022 7:06 p.m.

In our first installment of The Judicial Review video series, TPM reporter Kate Riga breaks down the latest SCOTUS news: President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court Friday.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
