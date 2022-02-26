Judicial Review With TPM’s Kate Riga: Habemus SCOTUS Nominee

In our first installment of The Judicial Review video series, TPM reporter Kate Riga breaks down the latest SCOTUS news: President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court Friday.
