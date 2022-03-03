Latest
Listen to This: The State Of The Union And The World

By
|
March 3, 2022 1:51 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Russia-Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
