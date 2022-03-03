Listen to This: The State Of The Union And The World

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Russia-Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Yesterday, as you no doubt saw, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 141 countries…
A quick followup on the news from last night that the Jan. 6 committee claims it has a good faith…
“She was just annoyed at having to see her ex-lover’s face on billboards as she drove around Plano.” According to…