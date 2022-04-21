Listen to This: Cracking The Midterms

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss what Democrats are doing, and what they should be doing to avoid a red wave this fall.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss what Democrats are doing, and what they should be doing to avoid a red wave this fall.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new AP poll says that 54% of Americans think President Biden has been “not tough enough” on Russia for…
I want to thank everyone, especially Prime members and Prime AF members, for their patience over the last few days…