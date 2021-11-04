Don’t Miss This

All in all, things went well in court today for the Jan. 6 committee as it tries to enforce a subpoena for Trump presidential records. But there was one moment when the judge missed the significance of scope of the document requests, and the House lawyer didn’t bail her out. Josh Kovensky explains why the committee’s inquiry needs to start with what Trump was doing back in April 2020. Super important.
Latest Edblog
-
|November 4, 2021 6:15 p.m.
It’s a predictable move for the red state governor with 2024 aspirations and one who has built his national profile…
-
|November 4, 2021 4:04 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate work through Democrats’ loss in…
-
|November 4, 2021 11:50 a.m.
Yesterday CNN headlined that President Biden returned to a Democratic “nightmare”. The Times Peter Baker said Biden was returning to…