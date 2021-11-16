Latest
53 mins ago ago
Iowa Guv Used COVID Money To Pay Her Own Staff, Audit Reveals
3 hours ago ago
New Deets On Flynn And Powell’s Batsh*t Attempts To Get Military To Overturn Election
3 hours ago ago
Boosters May Be Key

Noted

By
|
November 16, 2021 9:45 a.m.

Upon the anniversary of her near-assassination at Jonestown, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announces she won’t seek re-election:

Her district went 78 percent for Biden in 2020, so not a seat at risk for Dems.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: