Upon the anniversary of her near-assassination at Jonestown, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announces she won’t seek re-election:
Her district went 78 percent for Biden in 2020, so not a seat at risk for Dems.
The latest from the jury deliberations in Kenosha.
There’s little question that a COVID booster shot increases your immunity to COVID infection. Data out of Israel from the…
Here’s the list of Republican members of Congress bold enough to attend the White House signing ceremony for the bipartisan…