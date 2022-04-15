It’s a Good Question!

From TPM Reader CB …

Here’s my thing: Republicans are doing a bunch of insane things and the media barely mentions them. Nothing new there. But with Abbot stopping trucks at the border–why isn’t Biden forcing a showdown? Constitutionally, Abbot just doesn’t have that right, does he? So why doesn’t Biden make a move?

It would draw attention to Abbot’s willingness to sabotage ordinary Americans for political gain, it would shift the inflation discussion to a Republican, and it would solve the problem. The worst case scenario I can see is Biden losing a showdown with the Supreme Court, showcasing the court’s illegitimacy, and putting an ugly spotlight on Abbot. Is there some kind of legal issue preventing Biden from reminding everyone that border crossings are federal business? I’m sort of mystified why no one on the Dem side is challenging Abbot’s latest stunt. Anyway, thanks for listening. Consider this my contribution to market research–one reader has questions about this legal topic.

Honestly, this is a really good question. Abbott has no constitutional right to block or regulate commerce between American states or between the United States and foreign countries. He also has no right to negotiate trade restrictions with foreign countries. He is currently doing both.

Certainly there are many other drivers of inflation currently than the actions of Greg Abbott. But they are clearly contributing to it and unlike so many other drivers Abbott is doing it on purpose. Since he’s pretty blatantly violating the constitution to do so it seems like a pretty obvious fight to take a stand on.