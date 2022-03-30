Is Ukraine on the Edge of Defeat?

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 11, 2022 - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pictured during his regular address to the nation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The head of state said that everyone was gaining glory for Ukr...

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 11, 2022 - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pictured during his regular address to the nation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The head of state said that everyone was gaining glory for Ukraine in his or her place. The custom-size photo is courtesy of the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine. (Photo credit should read UKRINFORM/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

