Is Russia Being ‘Canceled’?

I spent the morning planning to write a version of this post when I saw a quote from Russia’s head of foreign intelligence that made me think there was perhaps more here than I’d even suspected. Sergei Naryshkin said today: The masks are off. The West isn’t simply trying to close off Russia behind a new iron curtain. This is about an attempt to ruin our government – to ‘cancel’ it, as they now say in “tolerant” liberal-fascist circles.”

Now, on its face this is more than a bit much. Russia is in the process of trying to erase another country from the map, in effect if not through formal annexation. That seems like the more relevant meaning of ‘canceling’ in this context. This is also a reminder of the confluence of discourses between the American revanchist right (Trumpism and its earlier monikers, essentially) and Russian state revisionism. One thing we are constantly and rightly reminded of in these moments is that people in other countries, Russia in this case, understand the world very differently than we do. And yet here they are using language that is in fact quite familiar. It doesn’t seem alien at all. There’s a rhetorical symbiosis between the two worlds. Some of this was driven by the 2015-16 Russian interference campaign. But at a deeper level that symbiosis was the foundation on which that interference campaign became possible. Just as the democrat civic world has some elements of a transnational common political language, the authoritarian, revisionist international does too.

But what I had planned on writing this morning was a bit different, or the other side of this observation. What we have seen over the last week outside the conflict zone has had, for me, a striking resemblance to moments in the United States when someone gets ‘canceled’ or the public and corporate reactions that took place in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd almost two years ago. Remember in those first days and weeks where pretty much every corporation in the US was running ads or making statements about solidarity with the Floyd family and the importance of racial justice. A bunch of sports teams which had been holding onto offensive names for years or decades suddenly dropped them. Food brands with racist titular lineages started coming up with new names. A tipping point passed and suddenly everyone was moving all at once to get on the right side of a new conventional wisdom about what was okay and what was not.

There are two dimensions of this that have stood out to me over the last week. The first is that interplay between events unfolding in a social media context and what we might call a rush for the exits of condemnation. We’ve seen this particularly in Europe as the continent rushed from tentative and deliberate sanctions to a full scale decoupling of Russia from almost every aspect of European economic and cultural life. It’s not just sanctioning banks but closing air space, curtailing visas, sports teams owned by Russian oligarchs being put up for sale. There are even new bans on Russian students attending Western educational institutions. More ominously many European countries are now openly supplying weaponry to Ukraine – something almost inconceivable just days ago. Especially in the last couple days but throughout the last week we’ve also seen a steady march of major corporations cutting off ties with Russia. This has included no longer selling their products in Russia, closing operations in Russia, ending joints partnerships etc.

In the case of corporations some of this may simply be slapping branding on necessity. The scale of sanctions likely makes it somewhere between difficult and impossible to conduct commerce in Russia at the moment. I also want to distinguish as much as possible between the substantive justifications for these moves on the one hand and their velocity, interrelationship and presentation on the other. The justifications are obvious and require little explanation. Russia has invaded a smaller, sovereign neighbor without provocation and made similar actions with neighboring NATO countries dramatically more conceivable. But with all that some of the dynamics do look and feel somehow similar and familiar. That’s because this is a global crisis playing out on the social terrain of social media, with viral imagery interacting with rapidly coalescing public opinion and with countries, corporations and individuals trying to secure their reputations and make their stands publicly in that social, cable news space which in some limited sense has created a common conversation across many countries.

So in a real sense what we’re seeing really is Russia being ‘cancelled’. For much or all of Europe Russia has become beyond the pale of acceptable state action. Suddenly almost every form of economic, social, sports and recreation, or cultural contact is off limits – radioactive, to use an uncomfortably mixed metaphor. Where this dimension of the crisis becomes most clear is that at least many of these moves are not purely punitive. They are intended just as much to preserve the reputation of the country or corporation or individual making the announcement.

So is the world or the West ‘canceling’ Russia? In many ways they are. And it could scarcely be more deserved. Just as is the case within one civic space, countries have every right to dissociate themselves from particularly abhorrent behavior and to attempt to ostracize wrongdoers from the communal spaces they occupy. By my point here isn’t the right and wrong of it – which seems pretty clear cut in this case. I’m talking about the interplay between social media, conventional, nation-states and corporate and individual brands. And in that sense there are a lot of similarities that tell us a lot about our world today.