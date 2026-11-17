CNN just published a story claiming that US intelligence had picked up evidence that Iran may be planning a dirty bomb or chemical weapons attack in Washington, DC targeting top administration officials. They make no mention of Israel or Israeli intelligence but if you’ve following news out of Israel since the October 27th election, you’ll know that Benjamin Netanyahu has been working in overdrive to get the US to restart the hot war with Iran apparently believing that a renewed conflict will give him leverage to remain in power. There were similar efforts just before the election. The aim then was to perhaps delay the election as a war-time measure.

Here are the details.

For the last several days the Israeli press has been talking about how Netanyahu’s government has been telling the US it has intel on possible Iranian attacks on top cabinet officials as well on Trump himself. This comes as the opposition bloc has been warning Netanyahu not to take any steps to restart fighting while Gadi Eisenkot works to form a “change” government unless a military action is based on some concrete imminent threat. They clearly think he’s going to try to do that. And the Chief of Staff of the IDF has apparently already resisted pressure to back such action.

At first Netanyahu’s caretaker government was refusing to provide security briefings to opposition leader Eisenkot as he tries to form a new government. (Eisenkot is the former Chief of Staff of the IDF, 2015-19). That briefing eventually did happen. But afterwards it was revealed that Netanyahu didn’t brief Eisenkot on the fact that he was in the process of sending Mossad chief Roman Gofman to DC to discuss Iran with CIA chief John Ratcliffe. That visit happened last Friday.

There are three key security chiefs to pay attention to right now in Israel, all are Netanyahu appointees. Gofman is head of the Mossad. David Zini is the head of the Shin Bet (the domestic security service). He’s currently embroiled in a scandal about an apparent attempt to discredit Netanyahu’s election defeat with claims of election fraud in the country’s Arab minority. Gofman and Zini are both Netanyahu loyalists. The final one is Eyal Zamir, the current Chief of Staff of the IDF. He is reportedly the only one of the three holding the line against an election gaming attack on Iran. For various reasons, a Prime Minister is more constrained over who he can choose as head of the IDF.

Let’s ask the obvious question: is this intelligence about Iranian attacks in DC reported by CNN not the intel Netanyahu has been pushing to Trump over the last two weeks and which Gofman apparently came to DC to discuss just last Friday? Two days ago Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that the Mossad intel had now been “corroborated by another Western intelligence agency.” That seemed to add more credibility to it. It said nothing about the US having its own intelligence about such a planned attack.

The US appears to be taking this seriously as US and Israel reports say that top administration officials have been relocated to DC area military bases for their protection.

One doesn’t even need to posit bogus or manufactured intelligence. There’s almost always intelligence of something. There’s lots of noise and chatter. A lot of it means nothing. It’s matter of what you decide to take seriously or dismiss.

Now, one theory might be that Israel had this intelligence and now the US has some of its own too and the reason they both have it is that it’s actually happening, or at least that elements in the Iranian military and intelligence agencies are discussing the idea. If Iran is really planning this it wouldn’t be a surprise if multiple intelligence agencies picked up evidence of it. The CNN article implies that this is the US’s own intelligence. But it doesn’t say so explicitly.

In Israel right now there are countless articles and lines of analysis about Netanyahu’s deperate efforts to restart the Iran War as a way to remain in power. The opposition has been warning repeatedly that Netanyahu is a clear and present danger to Israeli security because he’s trying to use his control over the national security apparatus to remain in power. Gadi Eisenkot has issued this warning again and again publicly. If you’re watching news in Israel and DC it’s kind of impossible not to see these two stories fitting together hand in glove.

At a minimum any intelligence or prodding from Netanyahu’s government right now when it comes to anything having to do with Iran should be met with great skepticism.