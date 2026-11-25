As I write this morning, the day before Thanksgiving, Nvidia stock is trading at $141 per share. That means it’s given up roughly 3/4 of the value it gained after Monday’s shock announcement that Donald Trump had, paradoxically, midwifed Jensen Huang back into the CEO suite at Nvidia. I jokingly compared Huang’s return to Napoleon’s “100 Days” between his escape from exile on Elba to his final exile at St. Helena. Maybe I was being optimistic. Today I want to pull back to a broader view of this unfolding drama, which is the collision between the cultures of Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., the swashbuckling world of Silicon Valley and national security state.

One of the big lines out of Silicon Valley over the last week is that the whole series of stories about Alice Huang and any sort of spy scandal was a fake news hit job pulled off by The New York Times. In this version of events there’s no evidence that Alice Huang was a spy at all, and what some in D.C. are calling chip smuggling is just the ordinary push and pull of managing export restrictions. The White House for its part has gone as far as it can to support this narrative. This has come out mainly in their public comments where they’ve said there’s no clear definitive evidence that Alice Huang was a spy and no criminal probe investigating the actions of Jensen Huang. A more granular view emerges from a briefing administration officials provided for intelligence committee staffers on Capitol Hill, summarized in this piece from the Times yesterday.

Here’s a key passage …

The U.S. intelligence officials told the aides to the lawmakers that they still do not fully understand the role played by Ms. Huang, who helped to run a Singapore-based data center firm, Megaspeed, that is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. The briefers, who included officials from the F.B.I., C.I.A. and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, explained the contacts between Ms. Huang and China’s Ministry of State Security, according to people briefed on the meeting. The intelligence officials told the group there was no evidence she was directed by that agency to initiate an affair with Mr. Huang, though they did not dispute that she passed intelligence back to the agency after the affair began. The briefers told the congressional staffers that the man who was often introduced as Ms. Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, was a more significant figure. He had been, at least at times, an M.S.S. asset and had more significant contacts with the Chinese spy agency, the briefers said.

In this summary we see two narratives essentially talking past each other. What seems to be known to a certainty is that while Alice Huang was carrying on a sexual relationship with Jensen Huang she was briefing Chinese intelligence agencies about things she learned through the business and personal relationship. What remains unknown or what is not yet backed by specific evidence is Alice Huang’s precise relationship with Chinese intelligence or whether Chinese intelligence directed her to begin the relationship. That relationship seems more clear cut with the man who is at least presented to the public as Alice Huang’s husband.

But much of this is beside the point. In the world of counterintelligence few things are ever definitively proven. Most things, even a lot of serious criminal conduct, never gets presented in court to reasonable doubt standards. But it goes beyond that.

Counterintelligence is inherently defensive. You’re trying to limit risk and safeguard security. You’re not looking to prove things. Information is also inherently incomplete. We might treat it as unremarkable that U.S. intelligence appears to have concrete evidence that Alice Huang was briefing Chinese intelligence officers during the affair with Jensen Huang. But that’s actually pretty remarkable. It almost certainly wasn’t in public or on an ordinary cell phone. You’re not necessarily going to get definitive proof Alice Huang was sent to initiate the relationship or just what her formal status was with one or another Chinese spy agency. It’s intelligence work. Things are kept super secret and ambiguous. That’s how it works. Jensen Huang being the hands on CEO of a company making hardware deemed central to U.S. national security in an extramarital affair with a woman with ties to Chinese intelligence who is actively briefing Chinese intelligence officers during the affair is way, way more to be off to the races — not necessarily to ever charge or accuse Jensen Huang of wrongdoing but to see the whole situation as a major threat to U.S. national security.

At one level, of course, having the big Silicon Valley billionaires and their acolytes trying to litigate what counts as a “spy” isn’t any misunderstanding. It’s just special pleading. They want Jensen back in the saddle and they’re going to apply maximum scrutiny to any argument that threatens to keep him out of the saddle. If you couldn’t secure a conviction of Jensen Huang today based on evidence the U.S. government has in hand, there’s no problem and Jensen should be allowed to get back to the business of being marvelous.

But it’s not just special pleading. The mix of culture clash and just who is in charge of U.S. national security and what is at least loosely industrial policy is very much being contested here.

If we go back to the rightward shift of Silicon Valley, which eventually dovetailed with Donald Trump’s return to power, we have a big argument about national power and national security. That wing of Silicon Valley was making a big argument that they weren’t about making photo sharing apps and credit card processing systems anymore. They were about security and national power. It was presented as a kind of industry sector maturation and stepping up. They were going to take their wealth and technology and know-how and give back — to the power of the American state. Palantir was a big part of that argument. But not just data and surveillance. There were, and are, a whole crop of startup defense tech start ups like Anduril (run by Palmer Luckey, a MAGA edgelord who made his first billions creating the Oculus VR headset he sold to Meta) whom the Trump administration has fast-tracked into the Pentagon procurement process. And, of course, front and center in the entire AI boom has been the central importance of building out AI as quickly as possible to maintain strategic dominance vis a vis China.

But again, here we get into pirate and swashbuckling culture versus the people who’ve at least done this work full time in the past. What if Jensen Huang was using cut outs and work arounds to sell those strategic dominance chips to America’s top great power rival? What if he was having a secret affair with a woman who was running one of the cut out corporations and reporting her Jensen findings back to Chinese intelligence officers?

Mostly this is just the old story of money talks and bullshit walks. It’s all national security and dominance and national greatness until one of their guys, one of the guys at the center of their trillions-generating gold rush gets into trouble. But I don’t think we get the full story if we’re only looking at the hypocrisy angle. Silicon Valley vs. D.C. is part of a larger story — very much part of Silicon Valley’s myth-making, but not without some truth to it — about risk-taking swashbucklers vs. university educated managerial elite, very different ideas about risk and process. It’s move fast and break things, only now, it’s not just a social sharing app it’s drone swarms and national security tech. Do we listen to intelligence analysts and worried fuddy-duddys in Washington or visionaries like Jensen Huang who maybe needs to tie on an especially freaky freak flag to drive his greatness?

Again, this is mostly a story of hypocrisy and accountability — or a surfeit of the first and a deficit of the second. But to understand this story in all its dimensions, we also need to understand the tech lords bespoke mythology, the theory of grandeur that drives their actions.