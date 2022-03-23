In Case You Didn’t Know

Quite frequently I’ll get an email from a TPM Reader who asks me whether they can cut and paste a whole paywalled article to share it with someone else or whether we can put it in front of the paywall so non-members can read it. As I tell people individually, there’s no need. We’ve done a poor job getting the word out about this so here goes. If you’re a member, you can take any Prime/paywalled article and create a link that is not behind the paywall, that anyone can read whether they’re a member or not. On every paywalled article there’s a “share” button. Click that and it allows you to copy a non-paywalled link. It’s not the same as if you just cut and paste from your browser. You have to do it with that button. So if you want to email it to your colleague or son or daughter or anyone else you’re welcome to. It also allows you to share a non-paywalled version on the big social media sites. We do this because we want you to be able to share with people you know who aren’t members. It’s also an indirect form of publicity to attract new readers and hopefully new members.
