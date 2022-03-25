Latest
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
3 hours ago ago
Ginni Thomas Repeatedly Urged Meadows To Push Big Lie Efforts After 2020 Election
5 hours ago ago
Threatened GOP Boycott Over Pre-Sentencing Reports Collapses After Some Members Show Reluctance
7 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel To Consider Criminal Contempt Charges Against Peter Navarro And Dan Scavino
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
8 hours ago ago
Trump Sues Everyone Who Ever Offended Him Over 2016 Election

How Does That Work?

By
|
March 24, 2022 10:18 p.m.

Supreme Court Justices with some frequency recuse themselves from cases to which they have relatively limited connection. How is it that Justice Thomas can possibly review any case tied to January 6th or the larger conspiracy surrounding it when his wife was party to that conspiracy?

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: