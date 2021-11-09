Latest
15 hours ago ago
Gosar Tweets Anime-Themed Video Glorifying Violence Against AOC And Biden
16 hours ago ago
Flynn, Eastman Among Latest Group Of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena Recipients
17 hours ago ago
John Eastman And Colleagues Worked On 2020 Election Simulation That Is Drowning In Irony

Good Break for Dems

By
|
November 9, 2021 10:03 a.m.

Gov. Sununu of New Hampshire has just announced he won’t be running for Senate in 2022. That is a big, big relief for Democrats who need to hold Sen. Maggie Hassan’s seat to have any hope of holding on to the chamber next year. Hassan isn’t out of the woods. But Sununu is popular and his family has all but monopolized state-wide office in the state for a couple generations. He was their best shot at picking up that seat.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: