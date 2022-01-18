Fast And Furious

People wait in long lines in Times Square to get tested for Covid-19 on December 20, 2021 in New York City. New York City, which was initially overwhelmed by the Covid pandemic, has once again seen case numbers surge...

People wait in long lines in Times Square to get tested for Covid-19 on December 20, 2021 in New York City. New York City, which was initially overwhelmed by the Covid pandemic, has once again seen case numbers surge as the new omicron variant becomes dominant. Positivity rates in the city now stand at 8.41% with hospitalizations down slightly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS