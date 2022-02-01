Prime Only Members-Only Article

Enough About Joe Rogan

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 18: Commentator Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)
By
|
February 1, 2022 12:48 p.m.

You’ve probably seen this controversy with Joe Rogan and his podcast which now involves Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and a series of other musicians whose heydays were decades ago. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that! Most of the things I listen to are at least three or four decades old.) I noticed a Twitter exchange this morning that basically asked, ‘How is this controversy going on for so long?’ Maybe something is in the water. Or — given the centrality of COVID to this — in the air. But last night I had a similar thought: How are we still talking about this?

The whole thing seems more mundane and pedestrian than the way it’s being portrayed. Some of it is the focus on “disinformation” or “misinformation” in public discussions which traces back to or at least became ubiquitous after the revelations about Russian disinformation campaigns during the 2016 election.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans

More Membership Options

Student (free with .edu email) CREATE STUDENT ACCOUNT Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: