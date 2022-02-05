Prime Only Members-Only Article

Don’t Mess with Mike?

Cleveland, Ohio, USA, July 20, 2016 Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump congratulates his running mate Indiana Governor Mike Pence after Pence formally accepted the nomination during the third day of the... Cleveland, Ohio, USA, July 20, 2016 Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump congratulates his running mate Indiana Governor Mike Pence after Pence formally accepted the nomination during the third day of the Republican National Convention in the Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland Ohio, July 20, 2016. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 5, 2022 2:38 p.m.

“Were you struck, as was I, by the absence of an ad hominem attack on Pence in Trump’s responsive statement? Trump attacks “Old Crow Mitch McConnell” but nary a word against Pence. Looks to me like an invitation for a quid pro quo — I won’t attack you if you are circumspect with the Jan 6 Committee.  He knows that Pence has the goods but he is offering a non-aggression pact.”

