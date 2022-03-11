Latest
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE, 16 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian billionaire and busimessman, Concord catering company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen during a meeting with foreign investors at Konstantin Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June,16, 2016. Vladimir Putin attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Infamous Russian Troll Farm Appears to Be Source of Anti-Ukraine Propaganda
ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
5 hours ago ago
Tucker Sounds Pretty Mad At The Fact-Checking Fox Reporter Who’s Been Debunking Russian Disinfo
6 hours ago ago
One Kyiv Volunteer Goes From Tour Operator To Wartime Supplier
21 hours ago ago
Flynn Appears Before Jan. 6 Committee, But Declines To Answer Questions

Don’t Forget

By
|
March 11, 2022 3:57 p.m.

I always hope our subscription sign up drives will coincide with a relative calm news environment so I can spend some time discussing the importance of your memberships for the future of TPM. Well, no such luck. I’d say we’re not in a calm news environment. And I don’t think that’s going to change by next week when our annual drive kicks off. So we’re just going to have to juggle it all. And we can do that.

If you’re already a member, thanks. You’re one of over 33,000 paying subscribers who fund our operation. If you’re a reader but not yet a member, please consider signing up during the drive. It’s a great deal. You get access to everything we publish and you make our operation possible. For a small membership upgrade you can get Prime AF, which has zero ads and the best reading experience possible. So keep that all in mind for next week.

Thanks.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
  • Don’t Forget
    By
    |
    March 11, 2022 3:57 p.m.

    I always hope our subscription sign up drives will coincide with a relative calm news environment so I can spend…

  • Listen to This: Democracy At Home And Abroad
    By
    |
    March 11, 2022 1:20 p.m.

    A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate is joined by TPM investigative reporter Josh…

  • Taking Stock
    By
    |
    March 11, 2022 11:13 a.m.

    I’m going to go back to sharing sources of what I believe is reliable information about the situation in Ukraine,…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: