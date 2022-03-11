Don’t Forget

I always hope our subscription sign up drives will coincide with a relative calm news environment so I can spend some time discussing the importance of your memberships for the future of TPM. Well, no such luck. I’d say we’re not in a calm news environment. And I don’t think that’s going to change by next week when our annual drive kicks off. So we’re just going to have to juggle it all. And we can do that.

If you’re already a member, thanks. You’re one of over 33,000 paying subscribers who fund our operation. If you’re a reader but not yet a member, please consider signing up during the drive. It’s a great deal. You get access to everything we publish and you make our operation possible. For a small membership upgrade you can get Prime AF, which has zero ads and the best reading experience possible. So keep that all in mind for next week.

Thanks.