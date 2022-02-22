Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2 days ago ago
Sidney Powell Sues Verizon To Block Phone Records From Jan. 6 Committee
2 days ago ago
Capitol Police Ramps Up Security Ahead Of Potential Anti-Vax Trucker Protests During State Of The Union
2 days ago ago
Judge Rejects Trump’s Bid To Dismiss Lawsuits Accusing Him Of Inciting Capitol Insurrection
4 days ago ago
National Archivist Confirms Records Brought To Mar-A-Lago Included Classified Material

Don’t Fall for Slogans

By
|
February 22, 2022 9:19 a.m.

There’s a flurry of commentary this morning arguing that new economic sanctions introduced by the EU, European states individually and perhaps soon the United States in response to yesterday’s events are too weak and show NATO and the EU are somehow going soft. I’d suggest some skepticism with these arguments and a bit more patience. History doesn’t have many one and done moments. Thinking every moment is Munich and Neville Chamberlain mostly makes people dumb. The US/EU/NATO powers here need to find a balance between having a response to yesterday’s events while yet keeping some deterrent in reserve for further escalation.

Yesterday’s recognition of the eastern puppet statelets and the dispatch of Russian ‘peacekeepers’ is both an invasion of Ukrainian territory and also not all that different from what’s happened for the last eight years. Those regions have been outside the central government’s control since 2014/15 and Russian army formations have operated there, just not as openly. I’m not saying these are the right decisions necessarily or what happens tomorrow or next week or anything else.

Just … like I said, history has very few one and done moments. The big threatened invasion hasn’t happened yet. The real goal is still to prevent that. Russia’s approach here can fairly be regarded as a kind of Zeno’s Aggression, keep taking incremental steps which split the difference or fall just a bit short of what merits a full threatened response. Rinse and repeat. It’s complicated. But like I said, I wouldn’t jump to conclusions or be cranking up any appeasement moral dramas just yet.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
  • A Dissenting View of US Policy toward Russia
    By
    |
    February 22, 2022 8:20 a.m.

    I oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to dismember Ukraine, and I support placing sanctions on Russia. But I am leery…

  • Weakness and Rage
    By
    |
    February 21, 2022 9:58 p.m.

    A number of dangerous, disquieting and scary things happened today in the unfolding Ukraine Crisis. Russia is a revisionist, nuclear…

  • Points to Consider
    By
    |
    February 21, 2022 5:30 p.m.

    Here are a few possibilities to consider as Russian troops roll into eastern Ukraine. Russia has shown in various ways…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: