Dispersing Very Strongly

There were reports overnight from the AP and CNN that armor from that convoy outside of Kyiv had “dispersed” into smaller groups. It was unclear to me just what dispersed meant. It could mean a million things. But subsequent reporting suggests – not surprisingly – that they’ve moved off into the woods in smaller groups. And that seems to be for protection. When the country is bristling with anti-tank weapons being stuck in a miles long convoy of tanks and other army is about the most dangerous place you can be. You’re out in the open. You’re not moving. In some cases the vehicles are broken down or out of gas. They appear to be dispersing to make themselves less vulnerable targets.

This seems to be a significant part of the story. Logistical breakdowns are leaving Russian armor either stranded or broken down or without clear orders and they are then vulnerable to attack by far more mobile Ukrainian army units with sophisticated anti-tank weaponry.