Dangerous Business

As we noted a short while ago, Poland just announced that it is going to transfer its collection of MiG-29 fighter jets to the US at Rammstein Air Base in Germany. Then what the US does with them is up to the US. All they ask is that they get new US jets. But Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, during Senate testimony, just said that the statement from Poland wasn’t discussed in advance or approved by the US. This is a very dangerous game with a lot of governments involved, each response to their strategic situation and public opinion. At the end of the day though, funny business about who exactly is giving the planes doesn’t matter. This isn’t a technicality kind of situation. Supplying fighter jets to Ukraine is a big, big escalatory deal. And that decision has to be for the US to make – because the consequences will be on the US to deal with.
Latest
4 hours ago agoFlorida Just Passed The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, Another Prong In Agenda-less Republicans’ Faux Outrage Machine
4 hours ago agoProud Boys Leader Tarrio Indicted On Jan. 6 Conspiracy Charges
6 hours ago agoCongress Passes Anti-Lynching Bill For First Time After Over 100 Years Of Trying
1 day ago agoPentagon Extends National Guard Deployment In DC As Trucker Convoy Struggles To Gain Steam
Latest Edblog
-
|March 7, 2022 8:26 p.m.
A few points that seem important to absorb — some of which may appear to be in tension. I ALLUDED…
-
|March 7, 2022 6:15 p.m.
As we’ve documented closely over the last 12 days of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, Republicans are offering up a…
-
|March 7, 2022 4:18 p.m.
The AP has a new story about how unforced errors are potentially getting in the way of the GOP’s path…