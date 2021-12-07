Daddy Said Time to Come Home

It looks like Donald Trump put his foot down and told Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with the January 6th committee. Is this an effort to get back into Trump’s good graces after the COVID positive test revelation that had Meadows calling his own book “fake news”? Presumably Meadows can now expect an indictment imminently.
Latest Edblog
-
|December 6, 2021 6:15 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lit a fire under some of his colleagues today, stating in a letter to…
-
|December 6, 2021 12:31 p.m.
I want to recommend to you this new article in The Atlantic about the Jan 6th insurrection and the preparation…
-
|December 6, 2021 8:19 a.m.
There are reports this morning about early signs that Omicron COVID produces milder disease than feared or perhaps milder disease…