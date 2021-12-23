COVID Notes #7

You’ve likely seen a lot of reports in recent days about the disease severity of the Omicron wave. From some you hear increasing evidence that the Omicron wave is less severe, maybe much less severe, than previous COVID waves. Others claim there’s no solid evidence Omicron causes less severe disease. Who’s right? Some of the disconnect is differing degrees of caution. We’ve only known about Omicron for about six weeks. How much evidence do you need before you’re willing to say something is more mild, less lethal when probably hundreds of millions of people are about to get it and they need guidance about risk? But most of it is not that. Not anymore. Most of the seemingly contradictory claims are about different kinds of evidence and really different questions being asked.

Our knowledge about Omicron currently comes mainly from four countries: South Africa, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States. Especially in those first three countries we now have a lot of evidence that relative to case numbers this wave is sending many fewer people to the hospital and leading to fewer deaths. That may even be the case in absolute terms. We’re now far enough along into this wave that we can be pretty confident that these differences are not simply artifacts of differing age distributions or the fact that severe disease and mortality always lag new cases.

But the clarity is at the society level. We know a lot of people are getting infected and substantially fewer of those people are getting hospitalized or dying compared to Delta. What we don’t know is why this is the case. The assumption is that a lot of this is because of existing immunity, either through infection, vaccination or both. Omicron is better at evading immunity. But because immune evasion is Omicron’s big advantage the infections it produces tend to be milder. Because again, the people getting sick had some immunity already. Does that mean mild illness? Well, really it means just what it says: fewer people get hospitalized and die.

Where you get disagreements is whether this means Omicron itself is intrinsically less lethal and disease-causing. We don’t know that. You need very different kinds of evidence to draw that conclusion and in the thick of the surge it’s extremely difficult to disentangle what’s Omicron itself versus the impact of widespread immunity. Most of the people saying we don’t know whether Omicron causes milder illness are making this point: we don’t actually know that Omicron itself causes less disease or death than other variants.

What’s new over the last week or so is that there are now emerging theories about why Omicron may be intrinsically less severe than Delta and other variants. One theory, based on a very small study out of Hong Kong, is that Omicron locks on more efficiently in the bronchus but substantially less efficiently in the lungs. So Omicron is much better at getting a beachhead in your respiratory system but much worse at taking the next step and getting a foothold in the lungs where the real damage starts.

Having read a lot of expert reporting and commentary over the last week I would say there seems to be an increasing assumption that Omicron likely is (in the sense of more likely than not) intrinsically less disease-generating to some extent. But it’s still very much an unknown. There’s no real proof and the assumption remains that the reduced severity we’re seeing at a society level is mostly about existing population immunity.

In any case, the disagreement, to the extent it exists, is mostly that. We now have a substantial amount of evidence that this wave is generating fewer hospitalization and deaths relative to case numbers. Perhaps many fewer. That knowledge has really firmed up a lot. Just why that is the case is not clear, though we’re starting to learn more about that.

Next question?