COVID Notes #5 (News You Can Use Edition)

Along with vaccines, masking has been one of the most solidaristic parts of the pandemic. If everyone masks up, then everyone’s risk goes down dramatically. That’s true and it should continue to inform our actions. But if you remain risk averse or are from a vulnerable population, you do have options if you live in a community with poor masking or simply want to up your odds. It wasn’t the case early in the pandemic. But today n95 and other related high filtration masks are pretty widely available. Not everyone finds these comfortable. It really depends on the person. I’m used to using them for woodworking and I wear them for long periods of time and don’t give it a second thought. Depends on the person.

If you are wearing an n95 mask and do some relatively simple fitting your risk of being infected plummets down to something like theoretical level risk – something ranging from 95% to well over 99% protection. Add on the protection you probably have from being vaxed or boosted and you’re really, really heavily protected. Not being an expert on these things I don’t want to say you have close to invulnerability. But you have super high levels of protection. There’s a better mask coalition which has been banging this drum for months. Dr. Abraar Karan is one of them. He’s part of what’s called the Better Masks initiative. They have explainers on line about how to fit your n95 mask for maximum effectiveness.

Now a few details. N95 masks, which is an official NIOSH standard, are the gold standard and they’re widely available. I recently bought a box of 20 for $18. They’re reusable so that’s pretty cheap. There are n95 masks which have filters on the front. You see a lot of those in Home Depots and such. It’s important to note that those do not provide protection from you if you’re infectious. That kind is designed to make exhaling easier if you’re doing like home repair projects. So bear that in mind. The best for this purpose are the n95s with no exhalation filter.

The next best are the KF-94 masks produced in Korea. (You need to make sure they’re manufactured in Korea to know you’re dealing with the right ones.) Many people find these a good balance between protection and comfort. They’re what I’ve been using for the last several months whenever I go into pubic indoor areas.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Now does this mean your cloth mask or surgical mask doesn’t matter? Not at all. The difference is between incremental protection and something that gets close to hospital grade protection. We all have different levels of risk aversion. Some of us live in very polarized parts of the countries where other people aren’t wearing masks. My point is that you don’t need to rise or fall with mask solidarity if others aren’t doing their part.