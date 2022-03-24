Latest
‘Nobody’s Stealing My Joy’

By
|
March 24, 2022 8:09 a.m.

I wanted to make sure you saw Cory Booker bringing Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears yesterday:

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
