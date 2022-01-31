Comic Relief

We’ve discussed John Durham’s crooked and parodic investigation into the ‘origins’ of the Russia probe a number of times before. It’s shaping up to have the outlines of the notorious special counsel investigations (technically office of independent counsel investigations) that led to the old independent counsel law being allowed to lapse in the late 1990s. Durham’s probe into the ‘origins’ of the Russia probe has now gone almost a year longer than the Mueller probe itself.
As Josh Kovensky notes here, last week Durham revealed in a court filing that he had obtained new documents he’d never seen before relevant to his prosecution of Michael Sussman, who he indicted last year for lying to to the FBI. Then on Sunday Durham dropped a new filing in which he admitted that in fact he’d been told about the documents back in 2018.