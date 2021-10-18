RIP Colin Powell

We’re unspooling the news of Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 complications here.
Latest Edblog
-
|October 18, 2021 6:15 p.m.
The Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court today to temporarily block the enforcement of the unprecedentedly dangerous and restrictive…
-
|October 18, 2021 3:41 p.m.
From TPM Reader PT … I don’t think it’s fair to say that the Democrats “drove themselves into a cul-de-sac”…
-
|October 18, 2021 9:28 a.m.
Kari Lake, the frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Arizona after an endorsement by former President Trump, has called…