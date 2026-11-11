Editors' Blog

CNN Calls Mississippi Senate Race for Colom

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11.11.26 | 5:19 pm
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 10: District Attorney and Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to a reporter at the conclusion of a news conference at the Hinds County Sheriff's Office on November 10, 2026 ... JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 10: District Attorney and Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to a reporter at the conclusion of a news conference at the Hinds County Sheriff's Office on November 10, 2026 in Jackson, Mississippi. The state continues counting affidavit ballots, absentee ballots and other outstanding votes in the closely contested U.S. Senate race between Democratic candidate Scott Colom and incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS). A Colom victory would mark a historic first for Mississippi, which has not elected a Black U.S. senator since the Reconstruction era. No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election in the state since 1982. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Put a fork in’er. Cindy Hyde-Smith is done and Scott Colom is the next Senator from Mississippi, according to CNN.

I’ve been watching the results all day and I was going to do a post saying essentialy the same thing. Half a percentage point, approaching 5,000 votes. Simply too big a lead to overcome. They didn’t want to pick another protein.

In many states, a margin this small would trigger an automatic recount. But Mississippi has no such law. Hyde-Smith would have to sue to try to force one. This just isn’t the kind of margin you overcome in a recount. So we’ll have to see what she decides.

As Layla Jones reported yesterday, saying that Collom is the first Democrat elected from Mississippi since 1982 is inadequate and misleading since that last Democrat was John C. Stennis, an arch-segregationist first elected in 1947 in a special election to replace Senator Theodore Bilbo, himself one of the most outspoken and extreme defenders of the Jim Crow system in the early 20th century. As an other reminder of how close we remain in time to the Jim Crow system in Mississippi see Josh Kovensky’s interview with Dennis Dahmer, whose father Vernon, president of the local branch of the NAACP in Forrest County, Mississippi was murdered outside the family home in 1966 when Dennis was 12 years old.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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