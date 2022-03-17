Can You Read This?

Latest
By
|
March 17, 2022 1:50 p.m.

We’re off to a solid start with our annual TPM membership drive. Thank you to everyone who has become a member so far. If you’re on the fence can you make today the day? Maybe you’ve been thinking you would but just take a moment literally right now, click this link, take our your wallet and the whole thing will just take a couple minutes. It means the world to us. And it really sustains this whole operation. Just take that minute right now. Thank you.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
