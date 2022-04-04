Can You Read This?

We’re now well into the second half of our membership sign up drive. Please consider joining today if you haven’t already. It can be a challenge convincing readers that their membership makes a big, big difference in the future of this site. About 80% of our budget comes from subscriptions. So TPM literally wouldn’t exist without your subscription fees. And we need more people to join. We wouldn’t ask if it weren’t really important. Can you join us? Just make today the day. lick right here. Super easy. And you’ll be glad you did.