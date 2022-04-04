Can You Read This?

We’re now well into the second half of our membership sign up drive. Please consider joining today if you haven’t already. It can be a challenge convincing readers that their membership makes a big, big difference in the future of this site. About 80% of our budget comes from subscriptions. So TPM literally wouldn’t exist without your subscription fees. And we need more people to join. We wouldn’t ask if it weren’t really important. Can you join us? Just make today the day. lick right here. Super easy. And you’ll be glad you did.
Latest
15 hours ago agoWH Denies Report On Biden’s Frustration With Garland In DOJ’s Handling Of Jan. 6 Investigation
17 hours ago agoRaskin: Long Gap In Trump’s Jan. 6 Call Logs Seems ‘Suspiciously Tailored To Heart Of Events’
19 hours ago agoBlunt Baselessly Suggests Justice Thomas Disagrees With Wife’s Pro-Coup Efforts
21 hours ago agoReport: Presidential Diarist Says Trump ‘Iced Out’ WH Record-Keepers Days Before Insurrection
Latest Edblog
-
|April 4, 2022 7:54 a.m.
The Times has this harrowing, disturbing report from the Bucha near Kyiv. This is the scene of the main reports…
-
|April 3, 2022 9:15 p.m.
As I’ve mentioned to you before, I continue to find Michael Kofman, who works at CNA, the big Navy think…
-
|April 2, 2022 7:47 p.m.
As I’ve shared with you, I’ve spent a lot of the last month closely reading on the ground reports from…