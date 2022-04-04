The Times has this harrowing, disturbing report from the Bucha near Kyiv. This is the scene of the main reports to date of mass executions during the Russian occupation. It’s a good, reported, observational reported piece on what happened. One key takeaway is that civilians describe the initial Russian occupying force as professional and agreeable enough. But as time went on they got antsy and started running low on supplies. That led to a cycle of looting and the tensions that follow from it. But things really went bad when this initial force was cycled out and replaced with Chechen paramilitaries. These are the products, organizationally if not always individually, of the Chechen wars of almost two decades ago: with a brutal reputation and a specialty in repression and war crimes.

These as yet very incomplete reports suggest a combination of two overlapping and reinforcing factors: one, a policy of organized terror aimed at a denationalization of Ukraine (some hint of the ideology here) and then second, poor discipline and the downstream effects of Russian military failure. In this latter case, as Russian troops failed in military terms they increasingly shifted to attacks on civilians.