A federal judge is placing the burden on John Eastman to demonstrate that he had an attorney-client relationship and thus privilege in his efforts to help ex-President Trump launch a coup to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The current argument turns on more than 500 pages of emails from just the days between January 4th and January 7th, 2021.

What jumps out at me is the fact that in his responses Eastman quite openly plays to the fact that his strategy is to delay until the committee is disbanded by a new Republican majority in early 2023. “To the extent the congressional defendants’ claimed ‘urgent need for resolution of the privilege issues’ is motivated by the looming 2022 midterm election, this is not a valid reason to alter this Court’s January 26 order,” Eastman’s attorney wrote in reply to the arguments put forward by House lawyers.