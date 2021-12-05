Prime Only Members-Only Article

Boosters

By
|
December 5, 2021 9:01 a.m.

I have to imagine that vaccination rates among TPM Readers is close to 100%, given a variety of factors – education levels, politics, age, etc. But I’m sure there are many who haven’t gotten a booster shot. You should get that shot. You should get it as soon as you’re able to get it. I’ve been pretty pro-booster for months, even back to when the evidence for the persistence of increased immunity was less clear. Until quite recently boosters were seen by many as a bit precious unless you were part of some high risk group or even a bit selfish. Not so. Not now at least.

