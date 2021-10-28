A lot has happened over the last 12 hours, so a quick rundown on where we are:

The new proposal from Biden may end up being the final deal, but it definitely doesn’t seem like it’s been agreed to yet. It’s a framework he hopes to rally everyone around.

The coverage that talks about this as a deal or IDs this or that provision as having made the cut is overdetermining it and missing the way Biden is trying to bum rush this through. Not that there’s necessarily anything wrong with him doing that. Some Dems have been wanting him to do that for months.

But it’s a different dynamic than everyone emerging in wee hours of the morn with a deal in hand. It means there’s still a lot of convincing and cajoling and trusting that has to happen. Probably some more negotiating, too.

Biden is on the Hill at this hour to start the process of selling his new framework with House Democrats, where the Progressive Caucus is being asked to stomach a lot. Some of their most prized provisions didn’t make it into Biden’s framework AND leadership is asking them to go ahead and vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill despite the Senate making no moves on reconciliation.

Biden will announce the framework from the White House later this morning, then it’s off to Europe for his big trip. The timing of all this is inextricably bound up with the trip. No surprise there.

Kate Riga dashed up to the Hill for us this morning, and her reporting and our team’s coverage is live here.