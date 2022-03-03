Where Things Stand: Biden Uses GOP’s Greatest Fear Against Them

The tactic doesn’t always work, but this was a clever one.

Attacking the transgender community has been a renewed area of Republican focus in recent months. Republican governors and state legislatures across the U.S. have passed bills and ordered executive actions that target transgender youth and adults — one of many minority-rule grievance issues the party has seized upon in recent months to disguise their lackluster (nonexistent?) policy platform heading into the Midterms.

Texas’ abhorrent policy meant to criminally penalize the parents of transgender youth in the state is the latest manifestation of this trend, and it has justifiably sparked uproar. After his own Republican-led legislature failed to pass a bill that criminalized certain types of gender affirming therapy for minors, Gov. Greg Abbott took matters into his own hands. Last month he ordered Texas’ Department of Family Protective Services to begin investigating parents of trans children and teens who might be suspected of allowing their child to undergo basic gender affirming medical care.

The move was met with swift and fierce backlash. And one of the first parents in the state to be “investigated” — for no clear reason other than she works for DFPS and happens to have a transgender teen — filed a lawsuit this week, aiming to challenge the legitimacy of Abbot’s directive and his characterization of gender therapies as a form of child abuse. Just this afternoon, a Texas judge temporarily blocked the state from investigating the family. The judge also signaled she may issue a more sweeping ruling on Abbott’s order in coming days.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

While Democrats across the political spectrum are enraged by the Texas issue for obvious reasons — it discriminates against trans youth, it could put trans kids in harms way, it could discourage parents from supporting their trans children — there’s another layer of hypocrisy to this wave of new state laws and directives targeting access to medical care for one demographic. It’s government overreach, the GOP’s largest boogeyman and supposed greatest fear.

President Biden put it plainly yesterday.

“This is government overreach at its worst,” Biden said in a statement. “Like so many anti-transgender attacks proliferating in states across the country, the Governor’s actions callously threaten to harm children and their families just to score political points. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

And at least one Republican would agree with him.

Last year, Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson was met with much right-wing fury when he made a similar argument in vetoing a bill passed by his Republican-majority state legislature. The bill — which eventually did pass after GOPers overturned Hutchinson’s veto — sought to ban doctors and health care providers from giving people under the age of 18 gender transition treatment and therapy, which could include hormones and surgery.

But in explaining his veto before he was overruled, Hutchinson made the same argument — the bill was “over broad” and too “extreme” because it came in between parents and doctors making proper (and private) medical decisions for minors. He argued the bill would create “new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people.”

A.k.a: government overreach.

“I’m a person of faith,” Hutchinson explained to an absolutely Perplexed and Pissed Tucker Carlson at the time. “But at the same time, I’m a person of limited role of government. I sign pro-life bills. … I signed many bills that would be looked at as a very conservative, but this is one that crosses the line. There’s no need for it, and it doesn’t justify itself.”

While Biden’s words may not carry much weight with Abbott or others of this particularly aggressive Republican strain, it was a line of argument that should resonate more broadly with parents. It’s not always bad to say the quiet part out loud.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

NEW: Jan. 6 Committee Issues Subpoena To Kimberly Guilfoyle | Talking Points Memo

A must read: Yacht-Watch: The Fancy Boats Getting Snatched Away From Russian Oligarchs

The latest from Josh Kovensky: Putin Addresses Casualties In First Public Appearance In Days | Talking Points Memo

And catch up on our live coverage today here: One Week In, Ukrainians Hold On To Kyiv, Face Losses In South | Talking Points Memo

Judge Temporarily Stops Texas From Investigating The Parents Of A Transgender Child

READ: Newly Public Jan. 6 Docs Show Eastman Calling For ‘Minor Violation’ Of Law

First Sedition Guilty Plea Reveals New Details On Oath Keeper Leader’s Role In Jan. 6 Attack

Ducey Shuts Door On Senate Run In Another McConnell Disappointment

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Democrats See Writing On Wall After Supreme Court Hears EPA Case — Kate Riga

What We Are Reading

‘Stop bullying kids’: Students, parents respond to Gov. DeSantis telling students to take off their masks — Justin Schecker

A white man got probation for voting fraud. A Black woman faced six years in prison for an error — Sam Levine

John Bolton: Trump Is a Putin-Loving Moron Who Thought Finland Was Part of Russia — Bess Levin