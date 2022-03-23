This is the core portion of a statement just released by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), one of ex-President Trump’s most ardent Big Lie supporters, after Trump pulled his endorsement. It’s an astonishing statement.

President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.

It’s definitional sedition.