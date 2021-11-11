Latest
Another Loss For Trump

November 11, 2021 10:04 a.m.

Late last night, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied Trump’s emergency motion to block the Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena from going into effect while the former president appealed her earlier decision that the subpoena was valid.

The National Archives are due to start providing the material Trump claims is privileged on Friday, meaning he has just a few business hours left to stop those materials from winding up in the committee’s hands.

How might this play out? Josh Kovensky delved into some of those eventualities yesterday.

John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
