An Interesting, Troubling Article

An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman exits from a tank of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, parked in a base near Klugino-Bashkirivka village, in the Kharkiv region on January 31, 202... An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman exits from a tank of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, parked in a base near Klugino-Bashkirivka village, in the Kharkiv region on January 31, 2022. - The tanks have to restore their combat capability after completing a combat mission in war-torn eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 24, 2022 12:00 p.m.

Last night TPM Reader ES sent me this Newsweek article on the Ukraine War that he was puzzling about. I read it and found it quite interesting. Let me premise this by anticipating some responses. Yes, Newsweek is trash. By any fair standard the Newsweek most of us grew up with doesn’t exist anymore. The magazine or rather the title is now owned and operated by yet another rightwing cult – the kind that always seems interested in buying publications. So yes, Newsweek is trash. But I decided to read it because I noticed the byline: William Arkin. Arkin is not trash. He’s a longtime national security reporter with a good, if perhaps idiosyncratic, reputation. I note all this simply to say that you shouldn’t dismiss it because of Newsweek’s current and deserved reputation.

