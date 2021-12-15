Among the Feral Trumpers

So many people involved in the ‘voter fraud’ sham are simply stone cold liars or the types who play act believing things with some winks to themselves. But the movement also has lots of people who genuinely believe. And now one of them has been indicted for running a guy off the road and putting a gun to his head back in October 2020.

Mark Aguirre is a former Houston PD captain who was hired by a straight-out-of-central-casting ‘conservative activist’ named Steven Hotze. They were operating as what Aguirred identified as the “Liberty Center”, which seems to have been a self-styled anti-Big Lie investigation.

Back in October 2020, Aguirre spent four days surveilling an AC repair man named David Lopez Zuniga. He suspected Lopez’s AC business was a cover for a massive voter fraud operation and on October 19th he intentionally rear-ended Lopez Zuniga’s truck to force him to stop. He then pulled a gun on Lopez, forced him to the ground and apparently demanded he confess to the vote rigging scheme. He then held Lopez at gun point until police arrived. According to the indictment Hotze Aguirre a total of $266,400 for his investigation, $211,400 one of which was paid the day after he attacked Mr. Lopez. (In March Lopez sued Hotze and his group, The Liberty Center for God and Country.)

Now almost a year after he was first arrested, a Harris County grand jury has indicted Aguirre for aggravated assault. There is apparently a continuing investigation into unidentified accomplices of Aguirre who fled the scene after the attack on Lopez. Said Harris County DA, Kim Ogg: “We’ve been investigating the other individuals involved with former Captain Aguirre. There was at least one other person on the scene who fled. Aguirre has not cooperated. So there’s been a review of many different types of records to determine who the other individuals are.”

Hotze, a major kingmaker and donor in Harris County GOP politics for decades, has still not been charged with any crime.