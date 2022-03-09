Latest
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Stephen Miller’s Phone Records … From His Parents’ Family Plan
3 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Delays Start Of Hearings, Citing ‘Inordinate’ Amount Of Depositions To Sift Through
4 hours ago ago
County Clerk Who Embraced Big Lie Is Indicted Months After Election Data Leak
5 hours ago ago
In The Ukraine Conflict, Fake Fact-Checks Are Being Used To Spread Disinformation

About Next Week (Very Important)

By
|
March 9, 2022 4:25 p.m.

In the midst of so much news I wanted to give you a heads up about something very important we have coming up next week. We suspended our annual sign up drives for the last two years. But we’re bringing them back because … well, because they’re super important and we need regular readers to become members. So if you’re a regular reader and you haven’t become a member or your membership has lapsed please consider joining or joining again. And if you’re already a member please spread the word about how cool a TPM membership is or lean on their coworker who keeps leaning over your desk to read Prime content without a subscription. The overwhelming percentage of the funds that keep our operation going come from your membership fees. So we really need you. There’s no big corporation behind this outfit to keep it going. It’s an entirely reliant on you.

So keep an eye out next week when we get the drive started. And thank you in advance.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
