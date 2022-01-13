Prime Only Members-Only Article

A Telling Sign

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 18: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) announces the Ohio delegates during the virtual convention on August 18, 202... MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 18: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) announces the Ohio delegates during the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 13, 2022 3:59 p.m.

Notwithstanding Sen. Sinema’s speechlet this afternoon I certainly hope they will still force a vote on the rules change itself. But another point occurs to me, one we’ve discussed before: there will never be another Democrat elected to the Senate who supports the current filibuster. This is obvious for a number of reasons. But I was reminded of it when I got a fundraising email from Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) who’s running for the open Ohio Senate seat. Like you, I get a million of these. Ryan’s just one. But here’s how the email starts …

