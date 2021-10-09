Latest
A Haunting Must-Read

October 9, 2021 9:18 a.m.

It’s hard to describe just what’s in this article. Have you read the book or seen the movie Holes? It’s like a real life version of that – a tucked away county in Tennessee where a judge who’s barely even a lawyer presides over a kingdom of juvenile imprisonment.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
