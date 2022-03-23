Latest
3 mins ago ago
Trump Officially Ditches Mo Brooks For Not Big-Lying Hard Enough
ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
Tucker Carlson Argues Black SCOTUS Noms Should Think Like Rappers, And I Can’t Make This Headline Sound Less Awful
UNITED STATES - MARCH 15: Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., attends the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee markup on the PREVENT Pandemics Act in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
17 hours ago ago
GOP Senator Beats Quick Retreat After Saying Interracial Marriage Should Be Left To States
RUSSIANS INVADE UKRAINE -- MARCH 18, 2022: 16 Maxar satellite imagery closer view of troop tents and equipment in Dublin, Belarus. 18march2022_ge1. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.
19 hours ago ago
How To Think About The Risks Of An Escalating Russia-Ukraine War
By
|
March 23, 2022 11:55 a.m.

Newly-minted TPM Member MT tells us why he joined. Some very kind words at the beginning. But the ones in the second half stood out to me about our team …

I joined because when I first started reading blogs, I thought you were the best out there. You had the best takes, the best insight, but more than anyone else–you found (and still find) the best questions to ask.  You very much know the limitations of your own knowledge, and that sets the stage for your readers to learn on their own.

I’ve taken issue with you over the years, for the most part unfairly (I believe I once criticized the number of Oberlin grads on your roster), usually during some broader national trauma (yes, that is indeed my excuse), but I’ve stuck around because y’all have kept proving me wrong.  I’m grateful to call myself a subscriber, and I’ll be “giving the gift of Prime” to my little brother on his 49th birthday in May, so watch for that.

For others who decided to join during our annual membership drive, what was your reason?

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
