Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
Greitens' Ex-Wife Reveals New Allegations Of Domestic Violence In Custody Case
Three Routes Senators Intend To Take In Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings
Mo Brooks Puts Out Ad Bashing McConnell As Trump Mulls Yanking Endorsement
Russian TV Producer Explains 'Spontaneous Decision' To Protest Ukraine Invasion On Air

10,000 War Dead?

By
|
March 21, 2022 3:20 p.m.

This is hard to make sense of. But let me give you a brief update. A short time ago the Russian paper Komsomolskaya Pravda published an article which cited official Russian military numbers of killed in action in Ukraine as 9,861. That is a mind-blowing number. In one month Russia would have lost 2/3rds of the soldiers it lost in a decade in Afghanistan. But then a very short time later the article was pulled and replaced by a 404 error. Then it was reposted without any numbers.

What lends some credibility to these numbers is that that is in the ballpark of many Western estimates for Russian fatalities. I’ve been watching expert Russia watchers debate this in real time on Twitter and they seem to disagree on whether this was a real number that was rapidly pulled or whether it was just a complete goof, a typo.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
