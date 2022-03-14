Latest
6 hours ago ago
A New Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory With The Same Old Cast Of Characters
6 hours ago ago
Bill Barr Is Trying To Memory Hole His Own Campaign To Sow Doubt About The 2020 Election
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
9 hours ago ago
Ginni Thomas Admits She Attended Jan. 6 Rally — Before It Got ‘Cold’ And She Left Early
UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., won the election for House Republican Conference chair on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
12 hours ago ago
Pro-Impeachment GOP Rep. Tom Rice Fires Back At ‘Would-Be Tyrant’ Trump

🎶One Day More!🎶

By
|
March 14, 2022 4:19 p.m.

We’re coming up on our big annual membership drive. So keep your eyes out. And if you’re not a member, we would so appreciate it if you would choose to join as a member during this drive, which kicks off tomorrow. The stuff you get is really great. And in addition to that transactional part of becoming a member, you also make TPM possible. When I see we need your support, I don’t mean it in a notional way: I mean we need your support. We need more of our regular readers to become members. If you’re already a member, well, we’re going to have fun for you to. We’re going to talk about TPM and we might even throw in some small contests. So get ready for tomorrow and thank you all in advance.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
